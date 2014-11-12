Rutgers Football Trip

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

We enjoyed an incredible visit to New York City for our Rutgers football weekend October 30–November 2, 2014. Our headquarters hotel was the Westin Times Square — a perfect location for going to plays and sightseeing.

We started off Thursday night with a welcome reception at the Tonic Times Square. With multiple televisions playing the UW recruiting video, we all got fired up for a great weekend.

On Friday, everyone had a free day to explore the city. Most of our group spent the day sightseeing and taking in many shows. I went to visit the 9/11 Memorial with fellow WAA staffers Jeff Wendorf and Shannon Timm. Seeing such an impactful tribute to those who lost their lives was one of the most moving experiences of my life.

Game-Day Saturday began for us at 4 a.m., when we boarded a train to New Jersey to set up the pre-game BADGER HUDDLE®. The rain lasted all day, making for some wet and muddy conditions, but we were grateful that our giant tent accommodated our 900 BADGER HUDDLE® participants. Bucky and the cheerleaders joined us for some spirit-building and helped to get everyone warmed up for the game.

Shuttles took everyone over to the game, where we expected some tough action for the Rutgers Homecoming game. But, our Badgers remained strong, and we finished with a 37-0 win, making us bowl eligible.