Proud Pilot

Tens of thousands of Badgers fans packed into the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this New Year’s Day. But one more fan was actually above the crowd: Navy pilot Christopher Putre ’06, MS’06, who got the chance to fly his F/A-18 Super Hornet above his beloved Badgers at the beginning of the game.
Peter Rusch ’07 shared with us this photo of his friend showing off his school spirit during the game, as the announcer introduced each of the pilots. The crowd roared with approval when the camera lit upon Putre and he opened his flight suit to reveal a game day T-shirt underneath.