Required Credits

Well, Cindy, I don’t know what answer you based your wager on, but the number of credits required for full-time status in 1980 was 12 — the same as it is today. Things have improved, however — until the mid-1920s, full-time students were required to take 15 credits. And back in 1862, when I signed the Morrill Act that provided for the establishment of land-grant colleges such as the UW, the term credits was not in use yet. Students simply had to take a specific list of classes, depending on their major, along with hygiene and military drill for men, and all students were required to write a thesis before they could graduate.