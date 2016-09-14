Skip Navigation

Regents Millner and Behling: UW System Is the State’s Best Return on Investment

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
According to UW Regents, Regina Millner and John Robert Behling, every dollar of taxpayer support for the UW System provides at least $10 return to the Wisconsin economy, making it the state's best return on investment.

