Flamingle

Raise Your Voice

Raise Your Voice

You’ve heard that funding for UW-Madison is at stake in the next state budget. But did you know that the worldwide Badger network of students, parents, and alumni is nearly 500,000 strong? Add your voice and join us in supporting the UW’s future.

Rebekah Hunt
March 10, 2015
