Which Wisconsin Endangered Species Are You?

Wisconsin may be the Badger State, but it's also home to many other amazing critters — not to mention its influential alumni. For example, did you know that Earth Day was created by a UW grad? On April 22, 1970, Gaylord Nelson LLB’42, then a U.S. senator, called for a nationwide environmental teach-in at colleges and universities. Since then, nearly 200 countries have joined in to celebrate Earth Day.