Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Which Wisconsin Endangered Species Are You?

Which Wisconsin Endangered Species Are You?

Laura Markowitz
April 17, 2019
Flamingle >

Wisconsin may be the Badger State, but it's also home to many other amazing critters — not to mention its influential alumni. For example, did you know that Earth Day was created by a UW grad? On April 22, 1970, Gaylord Nelson LLB’42, then a U.S. senator, called for a nationwide environmental teach-in at colleges and universities. Since then, nearly 200 countries have joined in to celebrate Earth Day.

In celebration of Earth Day, find out which native Wisconsin endangered species represents your personality — and what can you do to help protect it.

Love content like this? Be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News