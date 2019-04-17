Which Wisconsin Endangered Species Are You?

Wisconsin may be the Badger State, but it's also home to many other amazing critters — not to mention its influential alumni. For example, did you know that Earth Day was created by a UW grad? On April 22, 1970, Gaylord Nelson LLB’42, then a U.S. senator, called for a nationwide environmental teach-in at colleges and universities. Since then, nearly 200 countries have joined in to celebrate Earth Day.
In celebration of Earth Day, find out which native Wisconsin endangered species represents your personality — and what can you do to help protect it.
