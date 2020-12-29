Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Vibes

>

Quick Tips for the Eager Entrepreneur

Quick Tips for the Eager Entrepreneur

Blackness and the Workplace founder Jessica Pharm ’10 offers the following tips for folks seeking to take their careers into their own hands.

December 29, 2020
Badger Vibes >
Blackness & The Workplace logo

When Blackness and the Workplace founder Jessica Pharm ’10 realized that her job wasn’t working for her, she set out on her own and created a career that does. An expert in corporate know-how and navigating sticky professional situations, Pharm offers the following tips for folks seeking to take their careers into their own hands:

  1. Have a strong sense of self — but be patient. “That takes time. [You have to have] self-confidence, first and foremost. That was something that took a while for me to build from the professional point of view.”
  2. Have a goal. “What is it that you want to do?”
  3. Make a plan. “A goal without a plan is just a dream. […] You have to have a plan on how to get to where you want to be.”
  4. Just do it. “If you’re waiting for things to be perfect, you’re never going to do it. I created a website and a podcast in the middle of a pandemic and this crazy horrible year in 2020, and I didn’t know it was going to succeed. Sometimes you just have to say, ‘Look, I’m going to do it and keep at it and keep working on it every day.’ […] Don’t wait for things to perfect, because they’ll never be perfect.”
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

The Short Story: Resettling Refugees

Read More >
Badger Vibes,
story

Badgering: Kat Milligan-Myhre ’99, PhD’09

Read More >
Badger Vibes,
Alumni Profiles,
College of Letters & Science