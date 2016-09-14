Skip Navigation

Project 72 Highlights Lasting Effects of the UW System on Communities throughout the State

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association's Project 72, named for the 72 counties in Wisconsin, utilizes the stories of members from every county to showcase the lasting and powerful relationship that exists between UW-Madison and communities across the state.

