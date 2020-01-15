Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Which of These Badger Movies and Shows Have You Seen?

Which of These Badger Movies and Shows Have You Seen?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
January 15, 2020
Flamingle >

Badgers have infiltrated Hollywood! From West Side Story to Annie Hall to Rogue One, UW grads had a hand in all of these hits. Click on all of the ones you’ve seen to help determine the most popular Badger-made masterpiece!

And this isn’t all! Just check out all of the Badger-made movies and shows that have won Oscars! Did we miss your favorite?

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News