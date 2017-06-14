Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Which flavor of Babcock ice cream is the best?

Which flavor of Babcock ice cream is the best?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
June 14, 2017
Flamingle >

Up-vote for your favorites and down-vote for your least favorites to help us make the definite ranking of Babcock flavors!

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News