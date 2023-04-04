“Inspired” is one word to describe the breathtaking design of the Hamel Music Center. “Intricate” is another. The level of detail that went into planning campus’s newest state-of-the-art concert hall can’t be understated. Take this scrambled image of its equally striking seating as a testament to the building’s commitment to style in every element.
Please Take Your Seat
Please Take Your Seat
STEM educator and ambassador Jay Flores ’12 shares tips for supporting budding scientists.
Meet the UW researchers and alumni exploring the origins of life and the mysteries of the universe.
As one of the nation’s leading research institutions, UW–Madison provides a wealth of opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to explore the...
Match these memorable moments with the event at which they happened.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
A new campus mural celebrates the UW tradition of research and the diverse individuals who conduct it.
In the wild, badgers don’t hibernate. Evidently, neither does Badger pride.
