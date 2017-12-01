Skip Navigation

Photo Gallery: Hoofers Winter Carnival

Bryan Suzan
December 01, 2017

Even Wisconsin’s harshest winters haven’t stopped students at its flagship university from outdoor antics. A tradition since the early 20th century, the UW’s Winter Carnival grew into a popular place for students who like to ski, skate or sculpt — ice sculptures, that is.

