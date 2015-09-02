Paying Our Purdues

On October 17, our plucky Badgers will take on Purdue in 2015’s Homecoming game. This will be the 105th edition of Madison’s October classic, and the 83rd meeting between the UW and the Purdue Boilermakers. A boilermaker, for those who don’t know, is a shot of whiskey served in or as a chaser to beer, making Purdue the only Big Ten school whose nickname derives from a cocktail. Here are a few more facts you should know about our Homecoming opponents: