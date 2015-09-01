Skip Navigation

Paul Chryst ’88, who was appointed the new Badgers’ football coach in December 2014. We’d like to introduce you to him, but it’s probable that you already know him, given that he’s been part of the Madison scene for half a century. Check out some of the highlights of his association with the city and university.

September 01, 2015
Paul Chryst. Photo by Jeff Miller
