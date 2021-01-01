Open Mic Night

Al Kammen is the University of Wisconsin alumnus who wrote and performed "Go Back to Chicago." Andy Moore, the Senior News Producer at Wisconsin Public Television helped write and also sang "Lake Mendota High." Together, the two founded "Madison's Young Comedians" in 1981 and performed stand up and sketch comedy at the Union Rathskellar and at clubs. Kammen has made his living in advertising in Chicago since graduating from the UW. Moore says, “In all modesty our shows made a big splash back then and were tremendous fun. They drew great audiences and were always unpredictable.” Moore got a big response to "Lake Mendota High" and still sings it with the Cork n' Bottle String Band on Thursday nights at the band's weekly Union Terrace show.