One on One at One Alumni Place: Special Edition: Mike Knetter and Vallabh Sambamurthy

September 24, 2019

In this installment of One on One at One Alumni Place, meet the new dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, interviewed by Mike Knetter — WSB’s former dean and current CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Want to watch more? See a longer version of their interview.

