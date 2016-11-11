Old and New: Vol. 3

Make it a three-peat! Here’s the third installment of our Old and New photo series. To see just how much campus has changed — or in some cases, stayed the same — take a look at these then-and-now photos from some famous campus locales. And be sure to check out volumes one and two when you’re done.
Abe Statue, 1919 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S02411
Agricultural Hall, 1948 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S16169
Camp Randall Arch, 1925 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S15529
Chadbourne Residence Hall, 1959 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S02482
Chamberlin Hall, 1975 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S02488
Humanities Courtyard, 1978 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S11590
Memorial Library, 1950 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S09523
Bridge over Park Street, 1980 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S10838
Sterling Hall, late 1970s vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S05282
Wisconsin Alumni Association, 1967 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S02441
University Club, 1929 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S11636
State Street from Bascom Hill, 1970 vs. 2016
Old photo courtesy of the UW Archives S08690