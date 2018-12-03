Official Badger Bowl Tour Headed to Pinstripe Bowl

MADISON, WI (December 3, 2018) — The NCAA announced today that the Wisconsin Badgers will travel to New York to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27 at 4:15 p.m central time. The Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) invites fans to join the Official Badger Bowl Tour.

“Congratulations to Coach Chryst, his staff, and the student-athletes for making the team’s 17th-straight bowl-game appearance,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “WAA is proud to host the official Pinstripe Bowl tour and see this Badger team take the field one last time, along with the final appearance at a Wisconsin football game for legendary band director Michael Leckrone.”

The Official Badger Bowl Tour travel package includes two-day land travel with hotel accommodations. Game tickets can be added to the travel package. Space is limited. Go to uwalumni.com/bowl for more information and to make your reservations.

Football season-ticket holders can request bowl tickets through the UW Department of Athletics. Please make your request by 12 p.m. central time on Monday, Dec. 3rd. For more information, visit uwbowlcentral.com.

Bowl Tour Questions

Bowl Tour Info: Call 877-295-3068, General 608-262-2551 or email athletics@uwalumni.com

Media Information