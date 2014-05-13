Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Noteworthy Vision

Noteworthy Vision

Visually impaired pianist Yeaji Kim DMAx’14 turns her doctoral thesis into a solution that could help musicians.

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
May 13, 2014
Flamingle >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News