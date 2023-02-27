Being a Badger means knowing that learning doesn’t end with commencement, and there’s no better way to satisfy a Bucky-sized appetite for knowledge than with WAA’s Wisconsin Idea Spotlight events. These free presentations bring UW brilliance beyond the classroom as our very own experts share how their fields and research are changing the world. In anticipation of another year of enlightening and engaging events, help us match these nuggets of knowledge with their Wisconsin Idea Spotlight event.
Home
>
Notable and Quotable: Wisconsin Idea Spotlight
Notable and Quotable: Wisconsin Idea Spotlight
Related News and Stories
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
A new campus mural celebrates the UW tradition of research and the diverse individuals who conduct it.
In the wild, badgers don’t hibernate. Evidently, neither does Badger pride.
In January 2023, Marcy Kaptur ’68 became the longest-serving Congresswoman in history. Her career benefitted immeasurably, she says, from the drive...
The ice — and the skaters — have shattered! Piece them back together in this jigsaw puzzle of a frozen moment in time.
Warm your mitts on a mug of this wintery concoction.
Read up on the science and technology behind candy and confections.
Astrobiologist Lena Vincent PhD’22 is seeking to uncover the most fundamental mystery science has yet to solve: How did life begin? Learn more abou...
You asked. We delivered. Here’s our review of the famous fudge-bottom pie.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
A new campus mural celebrates the UW tradition of research and the diverse individuals who conduct it.
In the wild, badgers don’t hibernate. Evidently, neither does Badger pride.
In January 2023, Marcy Kaptur ’68 became the longest-serving Congresswoman in history. Her career benefitted immeasurably, she says, from the drive...
The ice — and the skaters — have shattered! Piece them back together in this jigsaw puzzle of a frozen moment in time.
Warm your mitts on a mug of this wintery concoction.
Read up on the science and technology behind candy and confections.
Astrobiologist Lena Vincent PhD’22 is seeking to uncover the most fundamental mystery science has yet to solve: How did life begin? Learn more abou...
You asked. We delivered. Here’s our review of the famous fudge-bottom pie.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
A new campus mural celebrates the UW tradition of research and the diverse individuals who conduct it.
In the wild, badgers don’t hibernate. Evidently, neither does Badger pride.
In January 2023, Marcy Kaptur ’68 became the longest-serving Congresswoman in history. Her career benefitted immeasurably, she says, from the drive...
The ice — and the skaters — have shattered! Piece them back together in this jigsaw puzzle of a frozen moment in time.
Warm your mitts on a mug of this wintery concoction.
Read up on the science and technology behind candy and confections.
Astrobiologist Lena Vincent PhD’22 is seeking to uncover the most fundamental mystery science has yet to solve: How did life begin? Learn more abou...
You asked. We delivered. Here’s our review of the famous fudge-bottom pie.