Notable and Quotable: Wisconsin Idea Spotlight

Being a Badger means knowing that learning doesn’t end with commencement, and there’s no better way to satisfy a Bucky-sized appetite for knowledge than with WAA’s Wisconsin Idea Spotlight events. These free presentations bring UW brilliance beyond the classroom as our very own experts share how their fields and research are changing the world. In anticipation of another year of enlightening and engaging events, help us match these nuggets of knowledge with their Wisconsin Idea Spotlight event.