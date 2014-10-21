On October 11, 2014, over 70 lucky Badger fans got to ride the Badger double decker bus to the Northwestern game. Refreshments and door prizes kept folks smiling as they made our way to Evanston. When the bus arrived, the rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. It was a great BADGER HUDDLE with some incredible food and the UW Marching Band gave a private concert. Then off to the game – and while the Badgers didn’t win, the fans were still there supporting our team!
Northwestern Football Road Trip
