There’s No Place Like Home(coming)

There are many spectacles to watch during a UW Homecoming Week, one of which doesn’t involve a marching band, a parade, or a football. It’s a longstanding — and legal — tradition in which the UW Law School’s outgoing class marches (or runs, at full speed) across the Camp Randall field to throw canes through the south end zone goalpost. Allegedly, those who toss their canes through the post and catch them on the other side will win their first case. Those who drop the cane, or fail to catch it, will lose. Our sources seem to be a little fuzzy on the date of the first cane toss, but signs point to November 3, 1917. That day, the Badgers beat Minnesota 10–7. Case closed.