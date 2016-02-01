Next time on the UW’s The Bachelor …

They say that there are plenty of fish in the sea, but when it comes to mascots, there’s really only one worth fishing for. This Valentine’s Day season, we’re turning our heart-shaped eyes toward UW-Madison’s most charming, most handsome, and most eligible bachelor.

Name: Buckingham “Bucky” Badger

Height: 6’7” to 7’1”, depending on the day

Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

Education: PhD in mascotology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Honestly, I’ve lost count of my victory laps. I’m just having too much fun here to ever think about leaving.

What are you interested in?

Push-ups, acting, dancing, human pyramids, wedding crashing, vertical stripes, and axe retention.

What is one thing that you consider yourself an expert in?

I’d say I’m pretty good at making people smile. Nothing makes me happier than seeing a crowd full of people, all wearing my favorite color (which is red, by the way), just having a grand old time. Getting to be a part of that is … it’s magical.

What are you looking for in a companion?

Someone who understands me. My job … Well, it’s not always easy. I travel a lot, so someone who’s very adventurous. Also, somebody I can make laugh. And who isn’t afraid of anthropomorphized animals.

Describe your perfect date.

Definitely a Saturday, probably in late September or early October. All you’d really need is a light, red jacket.

What are 10 things you want to accomplish in the next year?

1. Beat Ohio State

2. Beat Michigan State

3. Beat Michigan

4. Beat Northwestern

5. Beat Illinois

6. Beat Purdue

7. Beat Iowa

8. Beat Indiana

9. Beat Penn State

10. Beat Minnesota

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Oh, definitely Helen C. White. I bet she has some crazy stories. Plus, I’d love someone to reminisce with about what campus was like in the fifties and sixties.

What’s the last book you read?

This great book that I found in the library called, Are You a Badger or a Doormat: How to Be a Leader Who Gets Results. It was very inspiring.

When did you last cry in front of someone else?

December 6, 2014, in Indianapolis. I’d prefer not to go into detail.

What’s your favorite sport?

It’s hard to say. I really love all sports! But I’d have to say … not many people know this, but I just love figure skating.

If you were an animal in the wild, what would you be?