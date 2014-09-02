Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

New tradition welcomes students to Camp Randall, captures a “W” snapshot

New tradition welcomes students to Camp Randall, captures a “W” snapshot

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
September 02, 2014
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ