New music performance center named in honor of Hamel family

New music performance center named in honor of Hamel family

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that the new music performance center at the corner of Lake Street and University Avenue will be named in honor of Pamela and George Hamel, a UW-Madison alumnus.

December 05, 2014
