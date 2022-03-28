New Ice Cream Flavors Coming Soon!

The Babcock Dairy Store has been a staple on campus since 1951, making thousands of students, alumni, and visitors alike happy with their cold treats. Combining colorful ingredients, they have created favorites like Blue Moon, Union Utopia, and Orange Custard Chocolate Chip. Now, new flavors are joining the menu.

While Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State, it is also famous for other iconic comestible commodities, like fish fry, bratwurst, and beer. To honor Wisconsin, and its food and drink history, these flavors are going to be infused into the newest ice creams that will be available at the Memorial Union and select Kwik Trips in the local Madison area.

So grab a scoop of Cheddar Cheese, Bratwurst, or Farmhouse Ale this April and enjoy what makes Wisconsin great. Also, make sure to ask about the exclusive new topping (hint: it may or may not be fried cheese curds).

Other flavors coming soon are Alfalfa, Butter Burger, Venison, and Brandy Old Fashioned.