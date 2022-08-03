Skip Navigation

Name That Marching Band Tune

Esther Seidlitz
August 03, 2022
Flamingle >

Match each audio file to the correct title. Just press the play button on each song clip, and you’ll hear marching band magic. Then click and drag each item into the columns, placing matching cards across from one another. (This will work better on a desktop!) Don’t forget to press pause before moving on to the next match, or you’ll hear a cacophonous mess. Audio files courtesy of University of Wisconsin Marching Band.

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

