Eugene Hausler and Kurt Schaldach created the evocative European-style murals in the Memorial Union’s Rathskeller and Stiftskeller. An artist trained in Germany, Hausler started painting the Rathskeller’s bare walls in 1927 with input from Leon Pescheret, the Union’s French-born interior designer. Five decades later, Schaldach, a German painter living in Milwaukee, was commissioned to design and paint the murals in the Stiftskeller and to perform the first-ever restoration of the Rathskeller murals. Among his most memorable creations is the Stiftskeller’s Battle between Beer and Wine.