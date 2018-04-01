Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Mooooving Day: Babcock Dairy cows sent to “Happy Cows” wellness retreat in California

Mooooving Day: Babcock Dairy cows sent to “Happy Cows” wellness retreat in California

Happier cows. More ice cream.

April 01, 2018
Research dairy cows.
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Inflation Trends and Predictions

The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News