Mint Julep Recipe: For Badgers by a Badger

When Nathan Greenawalt ’04 left the hallowed halls of UW–Madison, he — like most graduates — didn’t quite know what was next. So, after taking some time to travel the world, he found himself back in Madison, exploring whether a college hobby could become a career.

“I had been a home brewer,” Greenawalt says. “I brewed some beer in college and made some wine.” That’s why he took a part-time gig at the Wine and Hop Shop — established by Dave Mitchell MA’69 and now owned by Ben Feifarek ’98. Greenawalt’s part-time gig turned into his full-time passion when he left the store to open his own distillery in 2010: the Old Sugar Distillery on Madison’s booming near-east side.

To celebrate the Kentucky Derby this weekend (and cheer on acclaimed horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas ’57, MS’60!), Greenawalt put together a cocktail recipe for his fellow Badgers:

The ’04 Badger Julep:

“For a tasty mint julep without a lot of mess, I recommend planning ahead,” says Nathan Greenawalt.

Mint-Infused Simple Syrup

First, make your mint-infused, no-heat simple syrup. Combine equal parts sugar and water. Shake well and add a bunch of mint. Let sit for a few hours, shaking the jar occasionally.

The Cocktail

Strain simple syrup and mix with whiskey to your desired sweetness. Not minty enough? Muddle some mint in a glass to really give it zip.

Badger Flair

For a more Wisconsin-y cocktail, try it with brandy in place of whiskey.