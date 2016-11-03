Skip Navigation

Michigan Football Road Trip

Sheri Hicks
November 03, 2016
Athletics >
We experienced a fantastic bus trip to Ann Arbor from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2016. 51 Badger fans traveled from Madison and Milwaukee and more met us once we were in Ann Arbor. From the fun we had watching previous game videos, handing out door prizes and wearing our Badger hats, the time went by fast! Our BADGER HUDDLE® at the Sheraton Ann Arbor hosted by the Motor City Badgers was a success, with all proceeds going toward their scholarship fund. While the game didn’t end up with a “W,” we had a great time being together in the Big House!

