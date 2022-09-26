Skip Navigation

Mendota Remembers

Discovered at the bottom of the lake, a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe is providing clues about the campus area’s first and longest-standing residents, the Ho-Chunk.

September 26, 2022
Canoe found in Lake Mendota
