It does indeed! The original memorial is Memorial Hall, which used to be the building’s main entrance. It’s the entrance hall if you go in at the prominent stairway leading up from Langdon Street. (Over the years, this has ceased to be a major entryway because people tend to enter at the street level nowadays.) You can see the names of those who died in military service during World War I and World War II listed on wooden panels that line the upper walls of the hall. As part of Memorial Union’s renovation in partnership with the Classes of 1963 and 1967, the Union has unveiled its Gold Star Honor Roll: an interactive, digital kiosk that lists all UW alumni of the Madison campus who died in service — from the Civil War to current conflicts. You can explore the stories of these Badger heroes on the honor roll’s website.