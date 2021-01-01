Memorial Union Recipes

The ranch dressing so famous to the Memorial Union dining facilities has been a University of Wisconsin-Madison community favorite for a number of years. This tasty condiment consisted of buttermilk, mayonnaise and a Hidden Valley Ranch packet mix until about two years ago when the Memorial Union kitchen changed the recipe. The new, revamped dressing includes the Memorial Union kitchen's own homemade ranch mix instead of the Hidden Valley Ranch packet. This famous condiment, although a little different from the original, can still be enjoyed every day at the Memorial Union Rathskellar.