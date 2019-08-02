Skip Navigation

Man of da Minute

Man of da Minute

With his hit online comedy news show, The Manitowoc Minute, Emmy-winning L&S grad Charlie Berens ’09 shares a slice of Wisconsin with the rest of the world.

August 02, 2019
