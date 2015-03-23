Badgers know that Cupid’s bow shoots missiles tipped with Motion W–shaped arrowheads. Students find chemistry with each other while sharing a Bunsen burner, or they make sweet music during a trombone lesson. We asked you readers to share tales of where love found you while you were on campus, and your responses brought an ear-splitting chorus of “Awwww…” We have space to reproduce only a fraction of what we received, which should still be enough to send the dial on the romance-o-meter spinning.
Home
>
Love Blooms amid Bascom Blossoms
Love Blooms amid Bascom Blossoms
Tales of Badgers falling in love in Madison…
Featured News and Stories
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
Virgil Abloh ’03, a visionary designer who blended street culture and luxury fashion, passed away in November 2021.
The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...
Last month, in honor of the state-recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native American student organization Wunk Sheek hosted a powwow at the Gor...
Shouldn’t chefs be at the top of the list of things we’re thankful for around Thanksgiving? As Carson Gulley wrote in his cookbook, “Food is the nu...
Does Memorial Union actually have a memorial to UW students and grads who were killed in action while serving in our nation’s military?
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
Virgil Abloh ’03, a visionary designer who blended street culture and luxury fashion, passed away in November 2021.
The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...
Last month, in honor of the state-recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native American student organization Wunk Sheek hosted a powwow at the Gor...
Shouldn’t chefs be at the top of the list of things we’re thankful for around Thanksgiving? As Carson Gulley wrote in his cookbook, “Food is the nu...
Does Memorial Union actually have a memorial to UW students and grads who were killed in action while serving in our nation’s military?
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
Virgil Abloh ’03, a visionary designer who blended street culture and luxury fashion, passed away in November 2021.
The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...
Last month, in honor of the state-recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native American student organization Wunk Sheek hosted a powwow at the Gor...
Shouldn’t chefs be at the top of the list of things we’re thankful for around Thanksgiving? As Carson Gulley wrote in his cookbook, “Food is the nu...
Does Memorial Union actually have a memorial to UW students and grads who were killed in action while serving in our nation’s military?
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.