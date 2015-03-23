Skip Navigation

Love Blooms amid Bascom Blossoms

Tales of Badgers falling in love in Madison…

John Allen
March 23, 2015

Badgers know that Cupid’s bow shoots missiles tipped with Motion W–shaped arrowheads. Students find chemistry with each other while sharing a Bunsen burner, or they make sweet music during a trombone lesson. We asked you readers to share tales of where love found you while you were on campus, and your responses brought an ear-splitting chorus of “Awwww…” We have space to reproduce only a fraction of what we received, which should still be enough to send the dial on the romance-o-meter spinning.

Find the Blushing Badgers from your generation

