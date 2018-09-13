Louis and Loretta Albright Memorial Scholarship recipient announced

Madison, WI (August 31, 2018) — Karissa Niederkorn from Ripon, Wisconsin, is the recipient of the 2018 Louis and Loretta Albright Memorial Scholarship.
This four-year scholarship program assists students from Ripon High School who have enrolled at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Karissa was involved in many activities and organizations at Ripon High, including basketball, soccer, Key Club, Math Club, and student council. She hopes to study business and marketing. “I chose UW–Madison in order to learn from the best,” said Niederkorn. “I want to grow my pool of knowledge and I knew what the professors and programs offered at UW–Madison would allow me to do that.”
Nancy Theisen ’65 received her bachelor’s degree from the School of Education. She and her late husband, Peter, created this scholarship in honor of her parents, Louis and Loretta Albright.
Media Information
