Long Shots?

But the Badgers are in jeopardy of not being invited to the Big Dance for the first time since 1998. However, their six-game winning streak (as of this writing) now has the team sitting squarely on the bubble. They’re bubble boys!

Beyond continuing to win games though, are there any ways for last year’s National Championship runner-up to make this season’s tournament? We crunched the numbers. We scoured the bylaws. We watched the movie Hoosiers over-and-over until our eyes bled. What we came up with were ten ideas crazy enough that they just might work:

Include Wisconsin as a write-in vote on your bracket. Expand the tourney to include 136 teams. Alter the schedule so Wisconsin’s last nine games are only against Rutgers and Minnesota. If nothing else, get Nigel in the National Spelling Bee. Get Bucky to hold Dick Vitale in an undisclosed location until the NCAA invites Wisconsin. Use our one-time “automatic bid pass” that only back-to-back Final Four teams get. Bring back Mike Bruesewitz … he won’t help the team make the tournament, but his mop-top hair is delightful. Invite an opening round team out to dinner at Chipotle. When they inevitably get food poisoning, take their place on the court. The NIT is considered a tournament, right? Buy tickets like the rest of us.