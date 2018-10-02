“Life is short … follow your dreams.”

This article is about someone who makes hilarious YouTube videos, takes loads of selfies, and can appreciate a good Internet meme. No, we’re not talking about a student. We’re describing UW–Madison’s vice provost and dean of students, Lori Berquam. For the past 13 years, Berquam has led the Division of Student Life with knowledge, insight, passion — and the inspired goofiness that is so uniquely UW. Under her leadership, the division has become one of the most visible and well-known branches of the university, helping students find academic help, practical resources, involvement opportunities, and more.

In April 2017, UW students filled Berquam’s office with an outpouring of support when she announced that she was battling breast cancer. “The good news is that I will be able to keep doing the work I love – supporting our incredible students,” is what Berquam wrote in a blog post sharing the news. And keep working is exactly what she did. Since then, the Division of Student Life helped engage the campus in difficult conversations about campus climate, the protest policy, DACA, hate and bias, and resilience. The division also celebrated some milestones: 40 years of the McBurney Disability Resource Center, and 25 years and a name change for the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (formerly the LGBT Campus Center), and connecting with more than 1,000 alumni at events across the country.

Then, in March 2018, the students’ message of support turned to one of “don’t go” when Berquam announced that her tenure at the UW would be coming to an end. In August, she started a fellowship with the distinguished American Council on Education at the University of Arizona. “If there is one thing that cancer has taught me,” Berquam wrote in her farewell post, “is that life is short, and you have to follow your dreams.”

We at Badger Insider asked Berquam to share what she’s going to miss most about the UW as she heads for her next adventure. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s always such an awkward thing to be asked to talk about myself. My staff knows that, as much as possible, I want the focus to be on our students. They are so incredible and truly embody the Wisconsin Experience. I’ve been dean of students at UW–Madison for 13 years now and have seen and experienced more than I can even begin to capture in a few words. But, as I depart my role, I will reflect on 10 things I’ll truly miss: