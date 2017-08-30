Skip Navigation

Legislative panel Oks $1 billion for state facilities, including $60 for UW–Madison

James Rotering
August 30, 2017
The legislature’s building commission unanimously passed a capital plan that will be added to the state budget. The plan funds multiple projects requested around campus.

