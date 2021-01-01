The six lights that adorn each walkway leading to the Kohl Center were off for a few months in the fall while a computer problem was repaired. But they’re back on now, so everyone can once again enjoy the 20-feet-high brass and concrete lampposts that run colorful LED light shows. The posts feature red and white colors bubbling up during Badger athletic events. On non-event days, the lights cycle through seven different patterns that include yellow, green, purple and blue in addition to the red and white. According to Mark Petranyi, a building and grounds superintendent at the Kohl Center, the lighting is not used during the summer due to the high heat generated by the computers inside the light posts. The staff turns off the lights after spring commencement and then switches them back on when the students return for the fall semester in order to extend the life of the lighting elements.