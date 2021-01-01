Unfortunately, the tree you recall on the south side of Fred Hall had to be cut down during the building’s demolition in 2004. The Kentucky Coffeetree was originally planted near the horticulture building, and it was transplanted to Fred Hall in the early eighties. My source at the UW’s Department of Facilities Planning and Management says after two decades, the tree was simply too large to be moved again. However, the university planted four new Kentucky Coffeetrees at the nearby Microbial Sciences Building.
Although that grand old Kentucky Coffeetree couldn’t be salvaged, you may be interested to know that the university went to considerable effort to save the huge Swamp White Oak on the corner of Babcock and Linden drives. The university considers the 100-year-old oak to be a heritage tree deserving of special recognition and protection.