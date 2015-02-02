Katie Couric announced as UW-Madison commencement speaker

Skip Navigation

Award-winning television journalist Katie Couric has been selected to deliver the charge to the graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s combined commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16.

February 02, 2015
