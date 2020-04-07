Just Havin’ a Ball

For decades, Ebony Ball has been the premier event for the Wisconsin Black Student Union. But coronavirus has thrown all spring plans aside. What was meant to be a moment to shine will have to go dark.

WBSU president Jared Biddle x’21 describes the ball as “kind of like prom in the sense that everyone dresses up, you come to the venue to eat a formal meal, and you hear a speaker talk about an issue that impacts the black community.” He had hoped to have this year’s event follow the theme of Paris in Springtime. But then the UW administration began shutting down campus in mid March, and students will have to put up with Springtime at Home, instead.