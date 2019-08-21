Home
>
Badger Career Bytes: June 2019
Badger Career Bytes: June 2019
Risk-taking advice from Lisa Harris ’97, a video with 5 tips for more effective networking, an introduction to Discovery to Product (D2P), and an article about Shawn Michels ’18 whose student project helps diabetics take insulin more easily.
August 21, 2019
The June 2019 issue of Badger Career Bytes includes: risk-taking advice from Lisa Harris ’97, a video with five tips for more effective networking, an introduction to Discovery to Product (D2P), and an article about Shawn Michels ’18 whose student project helps diabetics take insulin more easily. View Issue
Related News and Stories
Four BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) alumni business owners discussed the unique challenges and successes they experienced when star...
Shiloah Coley ‘20 is changing the world one brushstroke at a time.