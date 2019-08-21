Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Careers

>

Badger Career Bytes: June 2019

Badger Career Bytes: June 2019

Risk-taking advice from Lisa Harris ’97, a video with 5 tips for more effective networking, an introduction to Discovery to Product (D2P), and an article about Shawn Michels ’18 whose student project helps diabetics take insulin more easily.

August 21, 2019
Careers >
The June 2019 issue of Badger Career Bytes includes: risk-taking advice from Lisa Harris ’97, a video with five tips for more effective networking, an introduction to Discovery to Product (D2P), and an article about Shawn Michels ’18 whose student project helps diabetics take insulin more easily. View Issue
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

BIPOC Business Owners Panel Recap

Four BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) alumni business owners discussed the unique challenges and successes they experienced when star...

Read More >
Careers,
Career Advice,
News
story

Badgering: Shiloah Coley ’20

Shiloah Coley ‘20 is changing the world one brushstroke at a time.

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Badger Vibes,
Careers