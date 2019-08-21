Skip Navigation

Badger Career Bytes: July 2019

Workload advice from Katie Lorenz ’12, a video featuring networking advice from Donna Beestman MA’68, an introduction to the Kohl’s Center for Retailing, and interviews with alumni Brittany Zoll ’10 and Michael Stallsmith ’11.

August 21, 2019
The July 2019 issue of Badger Career Bytes includes: workload advice from Katie Lorenz ’12, a video featuring networking advice from Donna Beestman MA’68, an introduction to the Kohl’s Center for Retailing, and interviews with alumni Brittany Zoll ’10 and Michael Stallsmith ’11. View Issue
