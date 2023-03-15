Home
Into the Unknown
Into the Unknown
We asked UW leaders what the university will look like in the future — but futures are difficult things to see.
Related News and Stories
Trained as a doctor, Laurel Clark ’83, MD’87 pursued a career as an astronaut. She died in the 2003 Columbia disaster.
Determined not to let others define her, Marcella Ng ’78 made history as the first Black woman pilot in the U.S. military.
UW English professor Ramzi Fawaz believes that reading about comic-book mutants can foster extraordinary abilities.
From veal birds to fudge-bottom pie, UW–Madison cuisine has always been unique.
An excerpt from the book All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days takes a look at Mildred Fish Harnack ’25, MA’26, an American at the heart of ...
The Public History Project gives voice to those who experienced and challenged prejudice at UW–Madison.
Adversity is a fact of life for Greg Gard, but his steady approach has worked wonders for Wisconsin men’s basketball.
Discovered at the bottom of the lake, a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe is providing clues about the campus area’s first and longest-standing residents...
When the antidiscrimination bill passed 50 years ago, Kit Saunders MS’66, PhD’77 led the charge to improve women’s athletics at UW–Madison.
