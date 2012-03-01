Ian’s Pizza: A New Campus Classic

For the Spring 2012 issue of Badger Insider, we asked readers to tell us what food best defined their Badgerdom. And many alumni — especially recent UW-Madison grads — reminisced about late-night feasts at Ian's Pizza. So we went Behind the Counter to see how this eccentric, new(ish) favorite is cooked up and why a handful of macaroni and cheddar cheese is now permanently baked into so many people's college memories.