Unfortunately Ken, the hopscotch battle no longer takes place between Frankenburger House of Tripp Hall and Unit IV of Liz Waters. But I am told by the residence life coordinator at Tripp and Adams halls that the “Supremacy Cup” competition has been revived. The last competition took place in 1936, and a football tournament this year brought back the tradition. High, Spooner and Frankenburger houses took the victory at the tournament. Today, there are multiple types of competitions held between and within UW dorms.