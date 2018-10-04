Homecoming Week Kickoff Breakfast

MADISON, WI (October 4, 2018) - Kick off UW–Madison Homecoming Week with the most important meal of the day!

The Wisconsin Alumni Association invites all UW faculty and staff to attend a free breakfast at One Alumni Place and Alumni Park.

No reservation is required — just come on down and enjoy a great breakfast. You can also soak in the beauty of Alumni Park and the lakefront before you begin what is sure to be a busy week.

This program is brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

WHO: All campus faculty and staff

WHAT: Free breakfast

WHEN: Monday, October 15, 2018 / 7:30–9:30 a.m.

WHERE: One Alumni Place 650 N. Lake Street Madison, WI 53706 (please enter through Alumni Park)